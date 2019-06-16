Monument to Bogenbay Batyr unveiled in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A solemn opening ceremony of the monument honoring Bogenbay Batyr took place on June 15 as part of celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Aktobe.

Governor of the region Ondassyn Urazalin, writer Smagul Yelubai, public figures and officials, batyr descendants took part in the event.



The 6-meter tall statue is made by sculptor Zhenis Zhubankossov, the author of monuments to Aiteke Bi and Aliya Moldagulova.



