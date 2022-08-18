EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:20, 18 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Monument to border guards unveils in Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A monument honoring border guards opened in the Kazakh capital at the initiative of the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee and the association of veterans, Kazinform reports. Its opening is dated to the 30th anniversary of the Frontier Service of Kazakhstan.

    The monument is erected in the Almaty district. 1st deputy chairman of the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee Aidar Aimurzin, deputy mayor of the city Esset Baiken, veterans of the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee, head of the association of veterans Tursun Uazhanov took part in the opening ceremony.

    During the ceremony, Tursun Uazhanov congratulated all the border guards on the 30th anniversary of the Frontier Service of Kazakhstan wishing all health, an open sky, and success.


    Tags:
    State Border of Kazakhstan Astana Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!