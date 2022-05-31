Monument to famine victims installed in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A monument to the victims of the famine in the 30s of the last century was erected in the ethno park «The 10th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan» near the Anet baba mosque in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The monument is made in the form of intertwined shapes of a man and woman representing a closed kazan (bowl) symbolizing famine.

The sculpture's author is Zharmukhambet Tilegen, who resides in Germany.

«The idea of installing a monument to the victims of the famine in the 30s of the last century belongs to Kazakhs residing in different parts of Europe. In Germany, we have the Nauryz toby community. We all are connected with the common history, the anguish that cannot be numbed. During those years, over three million Kazakhs died, and our ancestors went through horrible days. Therefore, we agreed on erecting the monument to remind ourselves of asharshylyk (famine), to make the upcoming generation know,» said the author.

Zharmukhambet said that he worked on the monument for around half a year.

«I tried my best to convey the emotions that one feels thinking about those times. The sculpture is made of granite, wih its pedestal also being covered with granite. Its height is 1.2 meters,» he said.

Those present observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of those died.