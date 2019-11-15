Monument to Issatay Taimanov unveiled in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A monument to Issatay Taimanov was erected in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The monument to the national warrior, who led the national liberation movement in the 18th century, was erected in the village of Akkistau, Issatay district.

The author of the monument is a member of the Union of Artists of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Mateniyazov. The height of the structure is 12 meters.