Monument to miners killed in fire at Kostenko mine unveiled in Karaganda

A monument honoring miners killed in a fire was unveiled today in the territory of the Kostenko mine in Karaganda. As earlier reported, a methane blast killed 46 miners on October 28 at the mine, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Family members and colleagues of the deceased miners, officials and Qarmet Company’s authorities gathered there to pay tribute to their memory and lay flowers.

The governor of Karaganda region, Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, said the tragic accident occurred at the Kostenko mine seared into the memory of all Kazakhstanis. He expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved families. He stressed that as part of his recent visit to Karaganda region the Head of State prioritized enhancing workplace safety and decent working conditions for miners.

The author of the monument is Karaganda sculptor and artist Igor Bagramov. The names of all 46 miners are engraved on a three-meter construction.

46 trees were planted around the monument.

Another monument to the miners killed in the Kostenko mine fire was opened in the Central Park of Karaganda. Its authors are Igor Bagramov and Taras Kishkarev. The three-meter-tall monument depicts a miner.

As earlier reported, an explosion occurred at 2:33 am on October 28 at the ArcelorMittal Temirtau's Kostenko coal mine in Karaganda region. 252 people were in the mine during the explosion, 205 of whom were taken to safety.

The General Prosecutor's Office has launched a criminal investigation into the accident. According to ArcelorMittal Temirtau, there was a methane gas explosion in the lava in the mine, leading to the deaths of mine workers.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to the victims’ families and declared a national day of mourning on October 29. The President also ordered the Government to halt investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau and nationalize the company.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Karaganda region the same day to extend his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He vowed the families would get all necessary assistance from the state. The Head of State also ordered to halt investment cooperation with JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

Kazakhstani businessman Andrey Lavrentiev became a new investor of ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

Families and loved ones paid last respects to the deceased miners on October 30, 31 and November 1 in Karaganda region.