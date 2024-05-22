Monument to outstanding Kazakh kuishi Kurmangazy unveiled in Ashgabat

The capital of Turkmenistan hosted a ceremony of unveiling a monument to outstanding Kazakh kuishi, composer Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly, whose creativity was closely entwined with the history and culture of the peoples of Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The monument was installed in the territory of Magtymguly Pyragy Park in Ashgabat. The park is located in the southern outskirts of the Turkmen capital, at the foot of the Kopet Dag mountain range, which separates Turkmenistan from Iran.

Foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan participated in the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Director of the Magtymguly Musical and Drama Theater Mekan Zhumabayev recited poem “Kurmangazy” by Kazakh poet Shabaz Imanaliyev under the accompaniment Kurmangazy’s popular kui Adai, which was performed by Honored Artist of Turkmenistan Osman Gujimov.