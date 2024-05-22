EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:55, 22 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Monument to outstanding Kazakh kuishi Kurmangazy unveiled in Ashgabat

    Monument to outstanding Kazakh kuishi Kurmangazy unveiled in Ashgabat
    Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Turkmenistan

    The capital of Turkmenistan hosted a ceremony of unveiling a monument to outstanding Kazakh kuishi, composer Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly, whose creativity was closely entwined with the history and culture of the peoples of Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The monument was installed in the territory of Magtymguly Pyragy Park in Ashgabat. The park is located in the southern outskirts of the Turkmen capital, at the foot of the Kopet Dag mountain range, which separates Turkmenistan from Iran.

    Foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan participated in the ceremony.

    During the ceremony, Director of the Magtymguly Musical and Drama Theater Mekan Zhumabayev recited poem “Kurmangazy” by Kazakh poet Shabaz Imanaliyev under the accompaniment Kurmangazy’s popular kui Adai, which was performed by Honored Artist of Turkmenistan Osman Gujimov.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Culture
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!