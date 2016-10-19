Monument to Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev unveiled in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A monument to Kazakh soldier Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev has been unveiled in the Kazakh capital Astana today.

Koshkarbayev together with Russian Grigory Bulatov were the first to raise the flag of the Soviet Union atop the Reichstag building.



The 11-m tall monument designed by renowned sculptor Askar Nartov was installed at the intersection of B. Momyshuly and R. Koshkarbayev.



Deputy akim (mayor) of Astana city Yermek Amanshayev addressed participants of the unveiling ceremony: "Today we're unveiling this monument to preserve the memory of heroism and bravery of Kazakh soldier Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev. His name should become the symbol of heroic deed for the young generation. We installed this moment to the legend and true hero in the capital of our country on the eve of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence."







Koshkarbayev's daughter Aliya, his grandchildren and author of the book about the Kazakh hero Kassym Appasuly attended the unveiling ceremony. Participating in the ceremony were hundreds of guests who laid flowers to the monument.



Unveiling of the monument to Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev is a historic milestone for Kazakhstan, since Russian historians denied his heroic deed until late. Only in 2007 Russia officially admitted that Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev and Grigory Bulatov were the first to raise the Soviet flat atop the Reichstag building. Koshkarbayev was only 21 at that time. Despite his courageous deed the Kazakh soldier was not honored by the Soviet authorities. However, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to award Koshkarbayev with Khalyk Kakharmany title posthumously in 2001.



