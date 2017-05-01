Monument to victims of 1931-1933 famine to be unveiled Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A preview of the future monument to the victims of 1931-1933 famine in Kazakhstan (Asharshilik) was held today in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek held a presentation in the city's museum. The monument was built under the President's instruction.

The monument will be officially unveiled on May 31 on the Day of Victims of Political Repression, which has been celebrated in the country since 1997. The monument will be installed in the city park at the intersection of Kabanbai batyr and Nauryzbai batyr streets. A memorial stone was laid here in 1992.

The massive famine (Asharshilik) of 1931-1933 in Kazakhstan was caused by the official policy of "oust the 'kulaks' as a class" and collectivization, as well as an increase in the plan for the procurement of food and the confiscation of cattle from Kazakhs by the central authorities. People's property was confiscated and sent to the so-called "settling points" under the police escort. These actions resulted in an unprecedented famine in all regions of Kazakhstan. According to various estimates, 2 to 3 million people became victims of it, more than 1.5 million or 60-65 percent fled. Some Kazakhs were forced to migrate to places like China, Mongolia, Iraq, and Afghanistan.