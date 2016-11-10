Moody's confirmed rating of HCSB of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Moody's investors service has confirmed the long-term corporate credit rating House Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan on Baa3 level.

The current rating indicates the stability of HCSB, effective management and business strategies, clients' trust and reliability. Within 9 months of 2016 the bank has holds 64% of all mortgage loans in the country. The bank has the highest quality of loan portfolio and the share of problem loans equals 0,44%. Such low level of debt arrears indicates good repayment discipline of the borrowers.

At the moment there are 730 thousand deposits in the bank. Only within 9 months 187 thousand new participants have entered HCSB.