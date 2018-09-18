Moon, Kim hold summit in Pyongyang amid stalled nuclear talks

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wrapped up the first round of their discussions in Pyongyang on Tuesday with all eyes on whether the summit will lead to a breakthrough in stalled denuclearization talks.

"Let's not forget expectations from North and South Koreans, and try to get to results faster," Kim said after he arrived at a guest house with Moon in the same car, hours before their first-ever inter-Korean summit in the North Korean capital started, TV footage broadcast in Seoul showed.

During Moon's three-day visit, the two leaders, who have already held talks twice this year at the border village of Panmunjeom, were expected to discuss how to achieve nuclear disarmament and ease military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with the South Korean president pledging to serve as a broker between Washington and Pyongyang.

At the outset of the summit, Kim thanked Moon for facilitating the holding of North Korea-U.S. summit in June, saying, "North-South relations as well as North Korea-U.S. relations got better," according to the Pyongyang Press Corps.

"This made regional conditions in surrounding countries more stable and I am expecting improved results," Kim was also quoted as telling Moon, KYODO NEWS reports.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a plane carrying Moon and his entourage arrived at Pyongyang's airport from Seoul. He was greeted by Kim with hugs and handshakes on the tarmac amid loud cheers from a waiting crowd, footage broadcast live from the airport showed. Kim was accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju.



