Moon says he and Kim will discuss ways to move denuclearization forward

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that his trip to North Korea this week will focus on brokering a denuclearization deal between the U.S. and the North.

"What I seek to obtain is peace. What I seek is not a temporary change that may be decided by international conditions, but irreversible and lasting peace that will literally not shake despite how international conditions change," the president said in a weekly meeting with his top aides at his office Cheong Wa Dae, Yonhap reports.

Moon's remarks came one day before he begins a three-day trip to Pyongyang for what would be his third bilateral summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Moon and Kim met in the border village of Panmunjom on April 27, then again on May 26.

The president said he hoped to hold candid talks with the North Korean leader.

"I believe adding a new declaration or agreement between the South and the North is no longer important. What is important is to fundamentally develop inter-Korean relations while implementing inter-Korean agreements that have been signed so far," he said, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports.

