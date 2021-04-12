Moon says S. Korea may face 'explosive' wave of coronavirus infections

SEOUL. KAZINFORM President Moon Jae-in warned Monday that South Korea may be drawn into an «explosive» wave of COVID-19 infections if it fails to contain the current phase of the pandemic.

«It's a perilous situation that could lead to an explosive pandemic if we let our guard down,» he stressed during an emergency interagency meeting on responding to the coronavirus, Yonhap reports.

The Cheong Wa Dae session was attended by top government officials, including Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol and Jung Eun-kyeong, director of the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

What's most important at the current phase is to locate «hidden people with infections» who appear to be everywhere, according to the president.

Moon reaffirmed the government's zero-tolerance policy against the violation of social distancing regulations.

The government would have no other choice but to raise the alert level in spite of the burden on the economy and people's livelihoods if the coronavirus is not brought under control, he added.