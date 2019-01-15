EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:56, 15 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Moon sees first cotton-seed sprout

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A cotton seed, carried to the moon by China's Chang'e-4 probe, is the first ever to sprout on the moon, according to scientists of a mini biosphere experiment on Tuesday.

    After making the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon, China's Chang'e-4 mission pioneered the first mini biosphere experiment on the moon.

    The Chang'e-4 probe carried the seeds of cotton, rape, potato and arabidopsis, as well as eggs of the fruit fly and some yeast, to form a simple mini biosphere, according to a team led by scientists from Chongqing University in southwest China.

    Images sent back by the probe showed that a cotton sprout had grown well, though no other plants were found growing.
    null

    Tags:
    Science and research Space exploration World News Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!