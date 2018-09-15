Moon to fly directly to Pyongyang for 3rd summit with N. Korean leader

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will fly directly to North Korea next week for his third bilateral summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, an official from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Friday, Yonhap reports.

"President Moon and the (South Korea) delegation will visit Pyongyang using the direct western air route," said Kwun Hyuk-ki, a Cheong Wa Dae spokesman in charge of the Cheong Wa Dae press center.

The means of travel for the South Korean leader was agreed to in working-level talks held on Friday in the border village of Panmunjom and involving working-level officials from both Koreas.



Seoul and Pyongyang earlier agreed to hold the third Moon-Kim summit in the North Korean capital from Tuesday through Thursday. The two leaders held their first-ever summit in Panmunjom on April 27, then again on May 26.



Officials at Friday's meeting are believed to have discussed Moon's itinerary along with the sequence of events to be held, which will likely include a welcome dinner hosted by Kim.



Kwun said an advance team of delegates will head to Pyongyang on Sunday via a land route.



Seoul has said the sides have agreed to keep the total number of South Korean visitors to under 200.



Already, several top political and business leaders are said to have found spots on the list. They include Lee Hae-chan, a former prime minister who was recently elected chief of the ruling Democratic Party, and Lee Jae-yong, de facto head of Samsung Group, the country's largest business conglomerate.



The South Korean delegates to Friday's meeting were headed by Kim Sang-gyun, a senior director of the National Intelligence Service who visited Pyongyang on Sept. 5 for a rare meeting with the North Korean leader.



The delegation to Friday's meeting also included Yun Kun-young, a senior official from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, and Choi Byeong-il, an official from the presidential secret service.