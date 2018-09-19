Moon to hold summit with Trump in New York next week: official

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korean President Moon Jae-in will head to the United States next week for talks with President Donald Trump following his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a Seoul official said Wednesday.

Moon will head to New York on Sunday for a meeting with Trump the following day on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Moon's chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan told a press briefing, Yonhap reports.

Moon is expected to brief Trump on the result of his third summit with North Korea's Kim in Pyongyang.

Moon has said the main objective of his North Korea trip was to break the deadlock in denuclearization talks between the U.S. and the North.

In a joint declaration signed and announced after their two-day talks in Pyongyang, Moon and Kim reaffirmed their efforts to make the Korean Peninsula completely free of nuclear weapons and threats.

The North Korean leader agreed to take additional denuclearization steps, including permanent dismantlement of the country's long-range missile testing facility and launch pads in Dongchang-ri.

The U.S.-North Korea talks have stalled since Trump called off a scheduled trip by his top diplomat, Mike Pompeo, to North Korea, citing a lack of progress in the North's denuclearization process following his historic summit with Kim in Singapore in June.