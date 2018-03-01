EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:51, 01 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Moon, Trump hold talks over possible dialogue with N. Korea

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation Thursday, Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said, Yonhap reports.

    Details of the talks were not immediately available, but they followed a recent rapprochement between the divided Koreas that Moon said must lead to dialogue between the United States and North Korea.

    Seoul and Pyongyang resumed their bilateral talks in January to discuss the North's participation in the recently concluded Winter Olympic Games, held in PyeongChang, South Korea from Feb. 9 to Feb. 25.

    The inter-Korean dialogue was the first of its kind in over two years.

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!