Moon, Trump hold talks over possible dialogue with N. Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation Thursday, Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said, Yonhap reports.

Details of the talks were not immediately available, but they followed a recent rapprochement between the divided Koreas that Moon said must lead to dialogue between the United States and North Korea.

Seoul and Pyongyang resumed their bilateral talks in January to discuss the North's participation in the recently concluded Winter Olympic Games, held in PyeongChang, South Korea from Feb. 9 to Feb. 25.

The inter-Korean dialogue was the first of its kind in over two years.