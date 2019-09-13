Moon, Trump to hold summit in New York this month

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold summit talks in New York late this month on the sidelines of a U.N. session, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.

The allies have agreed to hold the meeting to coincide with Moon's visit to the U.S. city for the 74th General Assembly session of the United Nations from Sept. 22-26, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, Yonhap reports.

But the two sides are still in consultations on a detailed timetable for the summit, she added.

Moon is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the U.N. session on Sept. 24.

He will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders from other countries.

Moon is to join an event to prepare for a P4G summit and the U.N. Climate Action Summit as well. P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, a new climate alliance aiming to become a new engine to drive eco-friendly growth.

Asked about the possibility of Moon meeting separately with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in New York, Ko said that no decision has been made yet.

In the Moon-Trump summit, as usual, the North Korea issue will be high on the agenda.





