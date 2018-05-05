Moon, Trump to hold summit in U.S. on May 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold talks in Washington later this month ahead of Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Yonhap cites the White House.

The summit will take place at the White House on May 22.

"President Trump and President Moon will continue their close coordination on developments regarding the Korean Peninsula following the April 27 inter-Korean Summit," the White House said in a statement. "The two leaders also will discuss President Trump's upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un." Just a day after the April 27 inter-Korean summit, Moon and Trump held phone talks during which they vowed to closely cooperate on the denuclearization issue.

At the allies' summit, Moon is expected to brief Trump on the outcome of his historic meeting with Kim last week.

The two leaders agreed to pursue "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula and work toward a peace treaty to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War.

The Trump-Kim meeting will be closely watched for concrete steps to rid the regime of its nuclear weapons.

Trump said Friday a date and location for the summit have been set and will be announced soon.

The U.S. president has expressed an interest in having the meeting inside the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Koreas, the same place the inter-Korean summit was held.

Singapore is also under consideration, according to Trump.

"This third summit between the two leaders affirms the enduring strength of the United States-Republic of Korea alliance and the deep friendship between our two countries," the White House said, apparently referring to their previous meetings in Seoul and Washington.

Moon and Trump also held talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September.