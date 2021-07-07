EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:37, 07 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Moon urges swift measures to trace COVID-19 infections amid another wave of pandemic

    None
    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Wednesday to step up efforts to speedily trace COVID-19 infections amid a sharp hike in confirmed cases.

    He called for the establishment of more temporary testing centers in areas with many residents or visitors and swift mobilization of military personnel, police officers and civil servants to that end, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, Yonhap reports.

    The president ordered «preemptive» steps to expand testing on people related to high-risk facilities frequented by those in their 20s and 30s, and expand anonymous testing to raise participation rates.

    Moon also reaffirmed a strict principle of zero tolerance against acts of violating social distancing rules and other public heath restrictions.

    Moon's message came hours after South Korea's health authorities reported more than 1,200 additional virus cases, the highest daily count here in half a year.

    The country is struggling to fight against a burgeoning fourth wave of the pandemic, with the highly contagious delta variant spreading fast, especially in the Seoul metropolitan area.

    Moon requested that the local governments of Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon push for necessary measures in consultation with the health authorities.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!