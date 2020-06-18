More asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 17, 656 symptoms-free coronavirus carriers have been spotted, which do not make up the COVID-19 statistics in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus far, Nur-Sultan city has seen 842 (+68) asymptomatic cases, Almaty city - 978 (+71), Shymkent city - 679 (+26), Akmola region - 120 (+38), Aktobe region - 230 (+23), Almaty region - 454 (+52), Atyrau region - 739 (+119), East Kazakhstan region - 220 (+18), Zhambyl region - 115 (+21), West Kazakhstan region - 406 (+27), Karaganda region - 1041 (+90), Kostanay region - 79 (+21), Kyzylorda region - 171 (+12), Mangistau region - 213 (+1), Pavlodar region - 72 (+8), North Kazakhstan region - 157 (+16), Turkestan region - 315 (+45), bringing the total asymptomatic cases to 6,831 in the country.