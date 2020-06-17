More asymptomatic COVID-19 cases found in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 16 2020, 683 new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus infection, which are not included into the overall COVID-19 cases, have been found in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, asymptomatic cases in Nur-Sultan city have numbered 774 (+86), in Almaty city - 907 (+27), in Shymkent city - 653 (+34), in Akmola region - 82 (+13), in Aktobe region - 207 (+60), in Almaty region - 402 (+42), in Atyrau region - 620 (+92), in East Kazakhstan region - 202 (+14), in Zhambyl region - 94 (+8), in West Kazakhstan region - 379 (+57), in Karaganda region - 951 (+97), in Kostanay region - 58 (+4), in Kyzylorda region - 159 (+1), in Mangistau region - 212 (+18), in Pavlodar region - 64 (+5), in North Kazakhstan region - 141 (+9), and in Turkestan region - 270 (+116), taking the total number of confirmed asymptomatic cases in Kazakhstan to 6,175.