More contagious version of Omicron spreads in U.S.: NPR

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Infectious disease experts are keeping a close eye on an even more contagious version of the Omicron variant in the United States, fueling worries that the country may not return to normal, according to a report by National Public Radio (NPR) on Monday.

The virus, known as BA.2, is a strain of the highly contagious Omicron variant that appears to spread 30 percent more easily, said the report, Xinhua reports.

BA.2 is found to have quickly overtaken the original Omicron in South Africa and other countries and has even caused a second Omicron surge in Denmark.

Researchers cautioned the same could happen in the United States, raising fears that the spread «may be on track to rapidly accelerate in the near future,» according to the report.