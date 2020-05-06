More coronavirus-related cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan as of 22:50 pm, May 5, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

26 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the country, including 16 in Almaty city, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in Karaganda region, and 1 in West Kazakhstan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has reported 4,205 cases, including 732 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,372 cases in Almaty city, 216 cases in Shymkent city, 101 cases in Akmola region, 163 cases in Aktobe region, 163 cases in Almaty region, 209 cases in Atyrau region, 30 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 160 cases in Zhambyl region, 199 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 168 cases in Karaganda region, 53 cases in Kostanay region, 217 cases in Kyzylorda region, 85 cases in Mangistau region, 152 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 155 cases in Turkestan region.

1,279 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection and another 29 people have died in Kazakhstan.