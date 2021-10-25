EN
    14:52, 25 October 2021

    More COVID-19 cases detected in children under 14

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year more than 3,000 schoolchildren aged under 14 contracted coronavirus infection in the city of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    Coronavirus cases in kids grew as compared to the previous year, the healthcare department reports.

    For the past 9 months there were detected 3,438 coronavirus cases in children under 14. In 2020 there were recorded 363 coronavirus cases.

    As earlier reported, since September 1, 2,960 pupils were tested positive for coronavirus in Almaty. 1,737 schoolchildren contracted virus during in-person learning, while 1,223 during online studies.

    It is noteworthy, as the chief state sanitary doctor said, neurotoxicosis caused by COVID-19 dominates today which leads to memory impairment, patients often collapse. Neurotoxicosis foremost affects brain.


