More COVID-19 patients released after full recovery in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have been released from hospitals after fully recovering from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Another 20 people have been discharged from hospitals after defeating the coronavirus infection in the country, including 14 in Nur-Sultan city, 5 in Almaty city, and 1 in Shymkent city.

In total, Kazakhstan has reported 985 recoveries from the coronavirus infection, including 268 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 154 in Almaty city, 38 in Shymkent city, 75 in Akmola region, 16 in Aktobe region, 14 in Almaty region, 71 in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan region, 47 in Zhambyl region, 10 in West Kazakhstan region, 68 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 127 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangistau region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 27 in North Kazakhstan region, and 45 in Turkestan region.

Unfortunately, the novel virus claimed the lives of 25 people in Kazakhstan.