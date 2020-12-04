More COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 639 COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Of 639 fresh daily recovered COVID-19 cases, 152 have been reported in East Kazakhstan region, 126 – in Kostanay region, 98 – in North Kazakhstan region, 90 – in Pavlodar region, 65 – in the city of Nur-Sultan, 36 – in Almaty city, 25 – in West Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in Atyrau region, 5 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in Aktobe region, and 1 in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 118,643.