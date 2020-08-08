More COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan, total at 71,609

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 929 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours after beating the coronavirus infection, Kazinform refers to coronavirus2020.kz.

The recent COVID-19 recovered cases by city/region as follows: 165 in Nur-Sultan city, 185 in Almaty city, 5 in Shymkent city, 25 in Akmola region, 192 in Aktobe region, 80 in Atyrau region, 6 in East Kazakhstan region, 11 in Zhambyl region, 31 in West Kazakhstan region, 32 in Karaganda region, 14 in Kostanay region, 31 in Kyzylorda region, 24 in Mangistau region, 24 in Pavlodar region, 87 in North Kazakhstan region, and 17 in Turkestan region, thus, taking the total COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 71,609.