    09:07, 28 June 2020 | GMT +6

    More COVID-19 related deaths reported in Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Eight more coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Male patients born in 1947, 1955, 1960 and 1955 and female patients born in 1947, 1960, 1950 and 1960 passed away of the novel virus.

    The COVID-19 death toll across Kazakhstan has climbed to 166.

    Kazakhstan has reported 20,780 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic. 12,738 people have recovered from the novel virus in Kazakhstan so far.


