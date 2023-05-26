EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:04, 26 May 2023 | GMT +6

    More flights between Kazakhstan, Great Britain starting this year

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Talks between aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Great Britain were held on May 24-25 in London, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Based on previous agreements between the Kazakh and British aviation authorities, Air Astana company performed direct Almaty-London-Almaty flights five times a week. The existing agreements would have expired on June 15, 2023. In case of expiration and no new agreement in sight, Air Astana would have to cancel some flights via Almaty-London route, the committee said in a statement.

    As a result of the talks in London, Kazakhstan and Great Britain agreed to increase the number of flights between Astana and Almaty and any location in Great Britain up to seven times a week. Additional cargo flights are expected to be launched.

    More flights between Kazakhstan and Great Britain will help step up tourist, cultural, investment and business cooperation between the countries.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Tourism Kazakhstan and the UK Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!