TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:20, 10 August 2016 | GMT +6

    More foreigners coming to study in Belarus

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The number of foreign citizens, who are willing to get education in Belarusian universities, is on the rise, BelTA learned from Belarusian First Deputy Education Minister Vadim Bogush.

    The total number of foreign students in Belarusian educational institutions this year is close to 19,000. Most of them are university students. Foreign citizens come to Belarus to get professional linguistic education. Professions relating to economy and high technologies are in demand as well as healthcare professions. 

    The geography of the countries the students come from is vast - over 60 states. A considerable part of foreign students in Belarus have come from Asia and the Middle East, Western Europe, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

