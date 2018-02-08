More funds for large social projects of West Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZNFORM - Akim of West Kazakhstan Region Altay Kulginov has addressed the operator of the foreign consortium developing Karachaganak field to increase the financing of large social projects in the region, Kazinform reports.

"According to the investors, in 2017 subsoil operators developing Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field have reached record production volume. This has brought extra revenue both for the country of Kazahstan and the partner companies. At the request of the akimat the Karachaganak shareholders intend to increase the amount of annual investments in social infrastructure of West Kazakhstan Region, the press service of the region administration told. ENI, the operator of the consortium, has provided over USD 340 million for social projects in the region during 20 years.

During the meeting of Altay Kulginov and Lead Operation Director of Eni for exploration and production Antonio Vella and Executive Vice-President Luca Vignati discussed the results of production activity of Karachaganak project in 2017, among which was successful relocation of the villagers of Berezovka and Bestau which was a Government decision due to territorial change of sanitary and protection zones of Karachaganak field.

"Karachaganak plays a big role in the region's economy. The project has employed 4 thousand Kazakhstan specialists and multiple local contractors for supply of goods and services. The main priority remains ensuring strategic interests of Kazakhstan and compliance with the environment and industrial safety legislation", the akim said.

Every year the consortium has been providing funds for social and infrastructure projects in West Kazakhstan since 1998.