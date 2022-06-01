EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:02, 01 June 2022 | GMT +6

    More interested in tourist attractions in Kazakhstan - PM

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is necessary to enhance the development of tourism infrastructure and the services in the regions with the highest tourist potential,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said at today’s Government meeting in Nur-Sultan.

    «Tourism is the promising economic sector. In the pre-pandemic year the tourism sector accounted for some 10% of global Gross Domestic Product, 30% of world exports of services, 7% of world investments, and 5% of all taxes worldwide,» the PM said. As the experts claim recovery in global tourism may take from 2 to 4 years.

    «At the same time, this factor turned out to be a catalyst for the development of domestic tourism. Kazakhstan boasts a growing interest in tourist attractions countrywide. That’s why it is crucial to enhance the development of tourism infrastructure and services in the regions with the highest tourist potential,» the PM stressed.

    Following the meeting, he also prioritized the overall development and improvement of the country’s tourist destinations.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Tourism Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!