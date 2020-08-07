EN
    17:16, 07 August 2020 | GMT +6

    More Kazakhstani producers to export flax seeds to China

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 78 more producers of flax seeds as well as 8 producers of wheat flour are to export their products to China, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Agriculture Ministry.

    Kazakhstan’s 103 flax seed producers and 94 wheat flour producers have the right to export their produce to China as the Agriculture Ministry has reached agreement which led to 78 flax seeds producers and 8 wheat flour producers joining the registry.

    The country is among the major exporters of flax seeds and flaxseed oil to European and Asian countries, including China, which is the leading importer.


