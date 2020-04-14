EN
    14:08, 14 April 2020 | GMT +6

    More Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus infection

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Four patients were discharged from hospitals after full recovery in the city of Nur-Sultan and Aktobe, Kyzylorda and Almaty regions apiece.

    The total number of people who recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan now stands at 142, including 64 successful cases in Nur-Sultan city, 50 in Almaty city, 2 in Shymkent city, 4 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 5 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 1 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in North Kazakhstan region.


