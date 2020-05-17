More Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people in Kazakhstan have recovered from the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

76 more people have been released from the hospital after full recovery, including 4 in Nur-Sultan city, 25 in Almaty city, 3 in Shymkent city, 18 in West Kazakhstan region, 7 in Atyrau region, 5 in Kostanay region, 3 in Mangistau region, 5 in Pavlodar region, and 6 in Aktobe region.

In total, 3,056 people have recovered from the COVID-19 countrywide, including 582 in Nur-Sultan city, 743 in Almaty city, 183 in Shymkent city, 96 in Akmola region, 147 in Aktobe region, 126 in Almaty region, 160 in Atyrau region, 24 in East Kazakhstan region, 123 in Zhambyl region, 155 in West Kazakhstan region, 146 in Karaganda region, 45 in Kostanay region, 200 in Kyzylorda region, 43 in Mangistau region, 124 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 130 in Turkestan region.

In total, 6,157 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 34 people in the country.