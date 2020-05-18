More Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people in Kazakhstan have recovered from the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

62 more people have been released from hospitals after full recovery, including 7 in Nur-Sultan city, 20 in Almaty city, 3 in Shymkent city, 7 in Almaty region, 2 in Kostanay region, 1 in West Kazakhstan region, 3 in Atyrau region, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, 15 in Turkestan region, 1 in Mangistau region, and 1 in Karaganda region.

The number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 has totaled 3,373 countrywide, including 596 in Nur-Sultan city, 930 in Almaty city, 196 in Shymkent city, 96 in Akmola region, 147 in Aktobe region, 139 in Almaty region, 174 in Atyrau region, 26 in East Kazakhstan region, 135 in Zhambyl region, 173 in West Kazakhstan region, 147 in Karaganda region, 47 in Kostanay region, 210 in Kyzylorda region, 50 in Mangistau region, 132 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 146 in Turkestan region.

In total, 6,440 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus claimed lives of 35 people in the country.