More patients recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

73 people have been discharged from infectious hospitals after fully recovering from the coronavirus infection, including 24 in Nur-Sultan city, 11 in Almaty city, 2 in Shymkent, 8 in East Kazakhstan region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 10 in West Kazakhstan region, 4 in Turkestan region, and 10 in Karaganda region.

In total, the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in Kazakhstan has increased to 3,958, including 696 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,129 in Almaty city, 215 in Shymkent city, 97 in Akmola region, 168 in Aktobe region, 150 in Almaty region, 207 in Atyrau region, 44 in East Kazakhstan region, 155 in Zhambyl region, 220 in West Kazakhstan region, 180 in Karaganda region, 53 in Kostanay region, 221 in Kyzylorda region, 79 in Mangistau region, 145 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 170 in Turkestan region.

The number of registered cases of the coronavirus infection has amounted to 7,597 in Kazakhstan. The novel virus has killed 35 people in the country.