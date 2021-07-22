More people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2б487 people have beat the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was registered in Karaganda region - 575. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 283 COVID-19 recoveries. Almaty city reported 240 COVID-19 recoveries.

222 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region, 170 - Atyrau region, 160 – in Pavlodar region,150 – in Mangistau region, 129 – in Akmola region, 115 – in Shymkent city, 102 – in Zhambyl region, 91 - Kostanay region, 81 – in Almaty region, 48 – in North Kazakhstan region, 46 – in Kyzylorda region, 43 – in East Kazakhstan region and 32 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, 439,010 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.