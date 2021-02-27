More people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hours
According to updated statistics, Akmola region had the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the past day – 108. Coming in second is West Kazakhstan region with 98 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Pavlodar region posted the third highest number of recoveries – 82.
71 patients made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Nur-Sultan city, 68 – in Kostanay region, 57 – in Karaganda region, 37 – in Almaty region, 34 – in East Kazakhstan region, 22 – in Atyrau region, 21 – in North Kazakhstan region, 18 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.
Nationwide, 195,752 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.