EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:15, 03 October 2020 | GMT +6

    More people make full recoveries from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The total number of COVID-19 recoveries has amounted to 103,110 in Kazakhstan, up 82 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of recoveries has been registered in Mangistau region and Shymkent city – 30 and 27, respectively.

    2 patients have been released from the coronavirus treatment after making full recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 7 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Pavlodar region.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!