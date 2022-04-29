More people now in lower-risk areas for COVID-19 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Shanghai has readjusted its three-tiered classification of COVID-19 risk areas according to recent nucleic acid screening results, and more people are now in areas with lower risk, local authorities said Friday, Xinhua reports.

Currently, the number of people living in the higher-risk «closed-off management areas,» where infections were reported in the past seven days, is 5.27 million, down by over 6.6 million since the last readjustment on April 20, according to a press conference on epidemic prevention and control.

Meanwhile, the number of people in «prevention areas,» neighborhoods without reported infections over the past 14 days, is 12.38 million, up by over 4.53 million.

The number of people in «restrictive control areas,» neighborhoods without reported infections in the past seven days, is 5.93 million, up by over 1.45 million.

On Thursday, Shanghai reported 5,487 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9,545 local asymptomatic carriers.