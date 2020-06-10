More people recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's list of COVID-2019 recoveries has been updated by 123 more people, Kazinform cites coronavirus2050.kz.

32 more have recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 5 in Shymkent city, 5 in Aktobe region, 42 in Atyrau region, 34 in Karaganda region, 3 in Mangistau region, and 2 in Turkestan region.

The list of COVID-2019 recoveries by cities and regions breaks down as follows: 1,711 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,929 in Almaty city, 448 in Shymkent city, 141 in Akmola region, 249 in Aktobe region, 287 in Almaty region, 876 in Atyrau region, 83 in East Kazakhstan region, 271 in Zhambyl region, 451 in West Kazakhstan region, 564 in Karaganda region, 141 in Kostanay region, 304 in Kyzylorda region, 196 in Mangistau region, 172 in Pavlodar region, 48 in North Kazakhstan region, and 267 in Turkestan region, bringing the total to 8,138.