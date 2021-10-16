More people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,954 people have beat the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was registered in Almaty city – 400. Ranked second is East Kazakhstan region with 182 COVID-19 recoveries. Aktobe region recorded 177 COVID-19 recoveries.

Kostanay and Pavlodar regions added 174 and 171 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

141 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region, 112 – in Shymkent city, 106 – in West Kazakhstan region, 94 – in North Kazakhstan region, 72 – in Almaty region, 71 – in Atyrau region, 55 – in Akmola region, 55 – in Zhambyl region, 55 – in Turkestan region, 52 – in Nur-Sultan city, 30 – in Kyzylorda region, and 7 – in Mangistau region.

Nationwide, 856,930 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.