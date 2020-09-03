More people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, total at 97,967

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 596 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city, the Kazakh capital has recorded the highest rate of recoveries – 322. 44 patients have recovered in Almaty city, 21 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 15 in West Kazakhstan region, 5 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 37 in Kyzylorda region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 127 in North Kazakhstan region, and 15 in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus infection has exceeded 97,967. The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has amounted to 106,032. The coronavirus infection has already killed 1,588 people in Kazakhstan.