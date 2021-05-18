More QazVac and Hayat Vac vaccines to arrive soon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vaccines against COVID-19 are delivered to Kazakhstan according to the schedule, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting.

On May 14 the substance for the production of Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex. 1.2 mln doses are to be produced there gradually. QazVac and Hayat Vac vaccines more will arrive in the country by the end of month.

As of today Kazakhstan administered 2.6 mln doses of the vaccine against coronavirus. 1,871,823 people were given the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 778,346 received the second shot so far.