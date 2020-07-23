EN
    19:59, 23 July 2020 | GMT +6

    More rain, cool temperatures predicted for weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Atlantic anticyclone will bring humid and relatively cool air mass to Kazakhstan on July 24-26, RSE Kazhydromet informs.

    For the next three days, meteorologists said the weather in the northern and eastern regions of the country will be a bit cooler with showers and some thunderstorms.

    However, sunny and dry weather is forecast for the western part of the republic.

    Hot weather will remain in Mangistau region – 43C, 25-30C - in East Kazakhstan region, 33C in the south of Kazakhstan. 20-25C air temperature is expected in the northern areas of the country. Showers are expected in the capital within the next three days.

    Short-term rains with thunderstorms and strong winds will hit the city of Almaty. Nighttime temperature will be 20-22C, while daytime temperature will rise to 35C.

