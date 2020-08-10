More recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 250 more COVID-19 recoveries for the past day, Kazinform refers to coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 22 in Nur-Sultan city, 21 in Almaty city, 4 in Shymkent city, 25 in Akmola region, 18 in Aktobe region, 27 in Atyrau region, 12 in East Kazakhstan region, 24 in West Kazakhstan region, 7 in Karaganda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 33 – in Pavlodar region, and 43 in North Kazakhstan region, thus, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 72,523.