20:34, 04 February 2016 | GMT +6
More regions of Kazakhstan close roads due to blowing snow
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions have decided to close roads due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.
A section of the Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk highway and a road linking Zhezdy village and Kostanay region were shut down due to snowfall, blizzard and poor visibility.
North Kazakhstan region authorities closed sections of the Kokshetau-Ruzayevka, Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk and Yekaterinburg-Almaty highways because of blowing snow and poor visibility as well.