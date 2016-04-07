More roads, more housing and more infrastructure - E Kazakhstan Governor

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM More roads, more housing, more infrastructure and fulfillment of objectives of "100 Specific Roads" program. This is how Governor of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov answered Kazinform correspondent's question about the priorities of the region for near-term and long-term outlooks.

Danial Akhmetov confirmed his position announced by him after his appointment to this post. He said: "The epoch of "golden rain" finished and we must work hard to reduce budget injections and attract foreign investments in economy."



Kazinform correspondent Ludmila Malko asked a question on optimization of the projects set earlier. As the Governor said, none of them will be cut. "We attract international loans and work on concessional projects. We cooperate with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and other financial institutions. All the plans set will be fulfilled," he stressed.



Akhmetov reminded that the region attracted 22 bln tenge from the EBRD for infrastructure development. The issue of attracting investments to the amount 38 bln tenge is being discussed now.



Akhmetov named construction of a bridge across Bukhtarma Water Reservoir in Kurchum district a key project of the region. The length of the bridge is to make 1.5 km.