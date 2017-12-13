More snow on the way for Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFOM According to Kazhydromet, heavy snowfall is expected across most of the country on Wednesday. Met Office also warns of fog, ice, winds strengthening, and snowstorms.

Snowstorms and strong winds of up to 15-20 m/s are expected in South-Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions. Patchy fog will blanket South-Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Almaty regions.

West Kazakhstan region will see fog, ice and strong winds of up to 15-20 m/s.

Snowstorms are expected in Akmola region overnight and in the morning on December 13.

Patchy fog is expected in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and North-Kazakhstan regions. Drivers in Atyrau region will be dealing with icy road conditions.